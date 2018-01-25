Tyler Morgan: Wales centre seeks new Dragons contract

Tyler Morgan has made four appearances for Wales

Wales centre Tyler Morgan wants to negotiate a new Dragons deal before his national dual contract (NDC) with the Welsh Rugby Union ends in May 2018.

The 22-year-old has been on an NDC since December 2014 but his new contract will be just with the region.

"I am looking to renegotiate my contract which will be a Dragons only deal," said Morgan.

"I am a Newport boy, I want to make a difference and help the Dragons reach the top."

Under the terms of his NDC, 60% of Morgan's salary was paid by the WRU.

He made his Dragons debut aged 18 in October 2013 and is hoping for a bright future under head coach Bernard Jackman despite the region winning only five out of 19 Pro14 and European matches this season.

The centre believes the rewards will be shown next season with British and Irish Lions players Richard Hibbard and Ross Moriarty already signed.

"I was re-negotiating before getting injured but had to concentrate on getting back from injury," he said.

"I'll hopefully get it done in the next month because my aim is to be at the Dragons for the near-future.

"It has been a massively different than the last few years.

"The culture has changed and I think it will take effect next year. The players coming in will add to the squad.

"Bernard Jackman is a good coach for us. He is a tough guy and is changing the mentality."

Morgan made his Wales debut against Ireland in a World Cup warm-up in Cardiff in August 2015.

Shoulder and hamstring injuries have disrupted his progress since he played in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final against South Africa. His latest international was against Samoa in June 2017.

The 22-year-old was named in the 2017 autumn internationals squad but had to pull out just before Wales met up with an ankle problem suffered against the Ospreys in October.

Morgan is due for a February return after having surgery.

"I felt myself coming into form in the last few games before my injury and got a spot in the autumn internationals, so it was bad timing.

"I am only 22 and done eight or nine Wales campaigns but only won four caps. So I would like to add to that."