Josh Bassett: Wasps wing signs new deal with Premiership club

Wasps back Josh Bassett is a former England Under-20 international

Wasps wing Josh Bassett has signed a new "long-term" contract with the Premiership club.

The 25-year-old, who joined Wasps from Bedford Blues in April 2013, has scored six tries in 10 top-flight appearances this season.

"As his try-scoring record shows, he's been a real asset for the club since he arrived," said Wasps director of rugby Dai Young.

"At 25 there is still plenty of improvement potential in him."