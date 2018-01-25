Josh Bassett: Wasps wing signs new deal with Premiership club
Wasps wing Josh Bassett has signed a new "long-term" contract with the Premiership club.
The 25-year-old, who joined Wasps from Bedford Blues in April 2013, has scored six tries in 10 top-flight appearances this season.
"As his try-scoring record shows, he's been a real asset for the club since he arrived," said Wasps director of rugby Dai Young.
"At 25 there is still plenty of improvement potential in him."