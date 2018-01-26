George North to start for Northampton Saints v Sale Sharks

George North's latest game for Wales was against France in March 2017

Wales wing George North will make his first start for Northampton Saints since October against Sale in the Anglo-Welsh Cup.

His inclusion is good news for Wales coach Warren Gatland who has an injury crisis eight days before the start of the Six Nations championship.

Wales have eight players ruled out of their opening game against Scotland.

North has recovered from a knee injury and was a second-half substitute in Saints' 57-13 defeat by Saracens.

The 25-year-old British and Irish Lions wing missed Wales' autumn internationals with injury, and his return to fitness would be a boost for Gatland.

North is in his final season with Saints before returning to play domestic rugby in Wales in the 2018-19 season, though it is not yet known which of the regions he will join.

Gatland will be keen to see North emerge unscathed against Sharks, with wing Hallam Amos already ruled out and Saracens back Liam Williams a major doubt.

Scrum-half Rhys Webb, centre Jonathan Davies and flankers Sam Warburton and Dan Lydiate - all Lions - are already ruled out for the whole of the tournament.

Second-row Jake Ball is also likely to miss every game, fly-half Dan Biggar is out for three matches and Bath duo Rhys Priestland and Taulupe Faletau both miss at least the opening game.