Adam Jones: Lions prop keen on future Wales coaching role

Adam Jones is taking on more backroom duties with Harlequins

Front-row great Adam Jones wants to be part of the Wales backroom staff in the future after progressing his coaching career with Harlequins.

The prop, 36, who won 95 Wales caps and five for the British and Irish Lions, is assistant forwards coach with Quins.

Jones is still registered as a player, but is increasingly in demand as coach.

"I'm still learning at the moment but it would be something [I'd be interested in], whether scrum or forwards [coach with Wales]," he said.

"One day maybe but it's a long road yet."

Stephen Jones (L) is Scarlets backs coach under boss Wayne Pivac

Jones has been praised by Harlequins' England and Lions prop Kyle Sinclair for "changing his life".

The prop's namesake and contemporary - ex-Wales and Lions fly-half Stephen Jones - has attracted similar plaudits for his work with the backs at Scarlets.

Jones says he would love a situation where he finds himself as Wales forwards coach and his friend is coaching the national backline.

That could feasibly happen after the 2019 World Cup finals in Japan, with Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac a leading contender to replace current Wales boss Warren Gatland when he steps down.

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: Scrum V behind the scenes

"That would be the dream wouldn't it?" Jones said.

"He's doing a great job Steve, everyone you speak to about him - even up here now [in England] - is very positive.

"He's a very infectious character, very enthusiastic and he gets the boys playing - as you can see from the Scarlets how well they're going at the moment.

"He's going to be there or thereabouts at some point when Gats does leave."