Jersey Reds 'got out of jail' with Richmond win, says boss Harvey Biljon

Hooker Nick Selway has scored six tries in his last four Jersey appearances

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon admits his side were lucky to beat Richmond.

The islanders scraped a narrow 10-9 home victory after tries from Nick Selway and Kieran Hardy to move up to sixth place in the Championship.

"We used our get-out-of-jail card, if I'm honest," Biljon told BBC Jersey.

"I'm disappointed with the performance, but not the attitude, heart or desire, that was there in abundance - but our unforced errors and missed chances, that's not what we're about."

The Reds go into a rest week in the top half of the table and with a home British and Irish Cup quarter-final secured.

"Our defence stood strong, we had to sustain huge amounts of pressure close to the line for long periods of time, which was good," added Biljon.

"The opportunities we missed and the lack of composure we had at times allowed the pressure to build, instead of us making sure every time we put pressure on we came away with points.

"We'll take it, it doesn't feel like we deserve it, but let's enjoy the week off and look forward to our next game."