Cardiff Blues sign Bristol's Ryan Edwards on loan

Ryan Edwards has played for England Students

Cardiff Blues have signed wing Ryan Edwards on a short-term loan from English second-tier club Bristol.

Bristol head coach Pat Lam says Blues counterpart Danny Wilson asked to take the 27-year-old.

"Ryan has been working really hard on the training field and he's eager to play in a very competitive area for us," he added.

"So the chance to feature at the Blues in the Pro14 is also perfect for Ryan's development plan."

Edwards has scored 18 tries in 66 appearances for Bristol, who are top of their table.