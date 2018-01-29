Will Hurrell: Bath sign Bristol centre on loan to the end of the season

Will Hurrell
Will Hurrell was a regular in the Premiership with Bristol in 2016-17

Bath have signed centre Will Hurrell on loan from Championship leaders Bristol until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old, who has scored one try in eight league appearances this term, has previously played for London Welsh and Leicester Tigers.

Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder told the club website: "Will showed last season what he can do in the Premiership.

"I have no doubt he will show those qualities during his time with Bath."

