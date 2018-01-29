Will Hurrell: Bath sign Bristol centre on loan to the end of the season
Bath have signed centre Will Hurrell on loan from Championship leaders Bristol until the end of the season.
The 28-year-old, who has scored one try in eight league appearances this term, has previously played for London Welsh and Leicester Tigers.
Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder told the club website: "Will showed last season what he can do in the Premiership.
"I have no doubt he will show those qualities during his time with Bath."