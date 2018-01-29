Six Nations 2018: England call up James Haskell and Joe Marler despite bans

Wasps' Haskell was sent off for a high tackle on Harlequins and Wales back Jamie Roberts

Follow the 2018 Six Nations live on the BBC Dates: 3 February-17 March Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Listen on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport website and app. Live text coverage on BBC Sport website and app.

James Haskell and Joe Marler have been added to England's squad for the Six Nations opener against Italy on Sunday despite both being suspended.

The pair were not part of England's 34-man training camp in Portugal but have now been called-up.

Both players will miss England's opening two Six Nations fixtures after they were given suspensions this month.

Haskell was banned for a dangerous tackle while Marler was suspended for a dangerous clear-out of a ruck.

England's Six Nations fixtures Sunday 4 February Italy (a) Saturday 10 February Wales (h) Saturday 24 February Scotland (a) Saturday 10 March France (a) Saturday 17 March Ireland (h)

Wasps flanker Haskell and Harlequins prop Marler have 75 and 53 England caps respectively.

England head coach Eddie Jones is without a host of players through injury as the team begin their bid for a third straight title against Italy on Sunday (15:00 GMT).

England's injury list Forwards: Tom Curry, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Nathan Hughes, Matt Mullan, Beno Obano, Kyle Sinckler, Will Spencer, Chris Robshaw, Billy Vunipola. Backs: Mike Brown, Elliot Daly, Piers Francis, Jack Nowell, Semesa Rokoduguni, Henry Slade. (Ben Te'o is returning to fitness with England but has not played since October)

England squad

Backs

Mike Brown (Harlequins), Nathan Earle (Saracens)*, Harry Mallinder (Northampton Saints)*, Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Danny Care (Harlequins), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Marcus Smith (Harlequins)* **, Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

Forwards

Gary Graham (Newcastle Falcons)*, James Haskell (Wasps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby)*, Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Lewis Boyce (Harlequins)*, Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby)*, Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), Alec Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs)*, Joe Marler (Harlequins), Henry Thomas (Bath Rugby), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs).

Uncapped *

Apprentice player **