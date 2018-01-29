BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: 'Pick as many Scarlets as you can', Gwyn Jones tells Gatland
'Pick as many Scarlets as you can'
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Former Wales captain Gwyn Jones tells Scrum V that national coach Warren Gatland should pick as many European Champions Cup quarter-finalists Scarlets as he can in the Six Nations.
Wales have an injury crisis as they prepare for their tournament opener against Scotland on Saturday, 3 February in Cardiff.
Gatland is due to name his team on Tuesday, 30 January.