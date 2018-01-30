Dean Hammond: Worcester Warriors wing signs new contract

Dean Hammond has appeared in six Premiership games for Worcester this season, scoring three tries

Wing Dean Hammond has signed a new contract with Premiership side Worcester Warriors.

The 25-year-old, who was born in South Africa but is qualified to play for England, joined Worcester in 2013 and has scored 25 tries in 62 appearances.

The length of Hammond's new contract has not been revealed.

"I've been here a long time and Worcester has become my home. I want to push on and fight for my place in the first team," he told the club website.

Director of rugby Alan Solomons added: "Dean is a tremendous athlete with raw pace and power.

"He has shown how lethal he is at finishing over the past few seasons and with him, Bryce Heem, Josh Adams, Perry Humphreys and Tom Howe vying for places on the wings, we have fantastic strength in depth."