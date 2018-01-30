Six Nations: England's Chris Robshaw, Mike Brown & Jack Nowell fit for Italy clash

Mike Brown, Chris Robshaw and Jack Nowell have returned to training ahead of schedule, England head coach Eddie Jones confirmed

England have been boosted by the return to fitness of key players Chris Robshaw, Mike Brown and Jack Nowell for Sunday's Six Nations match with Italy in Rome.

Head coach Eddie Jones said all three returned to training ahead of schedule.

"Both Robshaw and Brown had a great week's recovery in Portugal, and both are fit to return to fill training today," Jones told BBC Sport.

"All things being equal they will be in the matchday 23."

Full-back Brown has had an eye injury, while Robshaw had been struggling with a back complaint.

Meanwhile, Nowell has made a shock recovery from an ankle problem that threatened to rule him out for the next few weeks, and is also in line to face the Azzurri.

"Jack Nowell has made a miraculous recovery from injury, and he will be fit to be in contention for selection," Jones added.

England have a flawless record against Italy, and Jones is determined that his side start their title defence in dominant fashion.

"The way Italy are talking, they are full of confidence, and we are looking forward to playing our strongest team against them," he said.

"They've improved a lot under Conor O'Shea. Conor is a fine coach and he has done a good job. They have a tricky team, and we don't want to give them a chance to be involved in the game.

"We've got to start the game strongly and make sure we close them out."