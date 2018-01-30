Tim Visser: Scotland wing extends Harlequins contract

Tim Visser's first club in England was Newcastle Falcons

Harlequins wing Tim Visser has signed a two-year contract extension with the Premiership side.

The Netherlands-born Scotland back, 30, joined the club from Edinburgh in 2015 and will stay until 2020.

He has scored 28 tries in 53 Harlequins appearances and has won 33 Scotland caps, the last coming in June.

"This is an exciting squad, with some amazing youngsters coming through, and I want to be a part of it," Visser told the club website.

Quins director of rugby John Kingston added: "Not only is he a proven try scorer at the highest level, he also is a highly regarded member of the squad, who embraces the environment we are continually striving to develop."