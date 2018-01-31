2018 Women's Six Nations: Wales name four new caps for Scotland

Wales will begin their 2018 Women's Six Nations at home to Scotland in Colwyn Bay

2018 Women's Six Nations: Wales v Scotland Venue: Stadiwm Zip World, Colwyn Bay Date: 2 February Kick-off: 18:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Wales head coach Rowland Phillips has picked four uncapped players to start Friday's 2018 Women's Six Nations opener with Scotland.

Lock Natalia John, flanker Beth Lewis, scrum-half Jade Knight and wing Hannah Bluck will make debuts.

Two more new names - Teleri Davies and Lisa Neumann - are on the bench.

Several senior players are in Australia with Wales sevens, as part of preparations for the Commonwealth Games.

Phillips is looking to develop a new crop of players after qualifying for the 2021 World Cup, with experienced forward Rachel Taylor and wing Elen Evans having retired.

Bluck has represented Wales at football and basketball, though her football career was halted by a serious leg break.

Lewis, seen as a possible successor to Taylor in the back row, led the Wales U18 sevens side at the Commonwealth Games.

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's Six Nations 2018: New faces can inspire Wales - Phillips

"We're seeing more competition for places, which is reflected in our selections for Friday," said Phillips.

"We've got an average age of 24, so I expect these players to be pushing each other on for many years to come."

Scotland came from 14 points behind to edge their 2017 encounter in Cumbernauld 15-14, thanks to a late penalty.

Friday's match will be a double-header with Wales Under-20 - who kick off at 20:15 GMT - at the newly-named Stadiwm Zip World, formerly Parc Eirias.

Wales Women: Jodie Evans (Scarlets); Hannah Bluck (Cardiff Blues), Kerin Lake (Ospreys), Rebecca De Filippo (Dragons), Jess Kavanagh-Williams (RGC); Robyn Wilkins (Ospreys), Jade Knight (Scarlets); Caryl Thomas (Scarlets), Carys Phillips (Ospreys, capt), Amy Evans (Ospreys), Natalia John (Ospreys), Mel Clay (Ospreys), Alisha Butchers (Scarlets), Beth Lewis (Scarlets), Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys).

Replacements: Kelsey Jones (Ospreys), Gwenllian Pyrs (RGC), Cerys Hale (Dragons), Teleri Davies (RGC), Nia Elen Davies (Scarlets), Rhiannon Parker (Cardiff Blues), Lleucu George (Scarlets), Lisa Neumann (Scarlets).