Ruaridh McConnochie: Bath sign England Sevens player

Ruaridh McConnochie was initially a travelling reserve for the 2016 Olympic squad, but was brought into the side after an injury to a team-mate

Bath have agreed a deal to bring in England Sevens player Ruaridh McConnochie from the summer of 2018.

The 26-year-old helped Great Britain to an Olympic silver medal at the 2016 Games in Rio.

He joins a top flight club for the first time, having previously played for Nuneaton, Hartpury College and New Zealand side Rangataua, as well as the England Students and Counties sides.

Bath have not revealed the length of McConnochie's contract at The Rec.

"He's been outstanding on the Sevens circuit, and he brings a different set of experience with him that we think will be really beneficial," said Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder.

"He's got a great attitude that will fit in well and we're looking forward to seeing that transfer into the 15-man version."

McConnochie, who moved to the seven-a-side format on a full-time basis in 2015, has scored eight tries in this season's World Rugby Sevens Series.

"I've had a very enjoyable couple of seasons playing sevens with England and I'm really thankful for the opportunities they have given me," he told the Bath website.

"Looking ahead, I'm very excited to be getting back to 15s and feel that Bath is the best place to help me make that transition with the focus they put on developing players as individuals, as well as for the benefit of the team."