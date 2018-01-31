James Haskell: England forward to leave Wasps at end of season

Haskell helped Wasps win the Premiership title and Heineken Cup during his first spell with the club

England forward James Haskell will leave Wasps when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old back row, who has made 75 international appearances and played 190 games during two spells with Wasps, is yet to decide on his next move.

He said: "I have had a fantastic career at Wasps and would like to think I have played a part in the club's success."

Haskell has been added to England's squad for the Six Nations opener with Italy on Sunday despite being banned.

He was not part of England's 34-man training camp in Portugal but has joined the squad even though he was suspended earlier this month for a dangerous tackle.

Haskell, who made his debut in 2002 at the age of 18, spent two seasons with French side Stade Francais from 2009 and also played in Japan and New Zealand before returning to Wasps in 2012.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young told the club website: "Hask goes back a long way with Wasps.

"I have no doubt whatsoever, given his character and loyalty to this club, that he will remain fully committed until the end of the current campaign.

"On behalf of everyone at Wasps I'd like to thank James for his efforts and wish him well for the future."