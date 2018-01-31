Six Nations 2018: Wales centre Hadleigh Parkes' family make Cardiff journey

Hadleigh Parkes joined Scarlets from Auckland in 2014 and made his Wales debut in December 2017

2018 Six Nations: Wales v Scotland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: 3 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT

Hadleigh Parkes will have two special supporters in Cardiff when he makes his Six Nations debut for Wales against Scotland - his parents Bill and Janet.

The couple missed his international debut in December when he scored two tries in a 24-22 win over South Africa.

But they will fly from their home in New Zealand's North Island to see their son take on Scotland this Saturday.

"I've given them a text but they've got all bags packed and everything," said Parkes after the team was announced.

"They'll be arriving Friday morning or Friday lunchtime."

Parkes qualified for Wales on residency after spending three years with the Scarlets and made an impressive debut against the Springboks.

Afterwards the Welsh Rugby Union posted a video of Parkes getting emotional as he watched good luck messages from his family in New Zealand.

This time an earlier team announcement - four days before the game - has allowed enough time for his farming parents to make it to Cardiff.

"They've been over a few times over the years and since I've been living here about three times," he added.

"It'll be awesome - we've been Skyping and FaceTiming quite a bit. And if I put in another performance like that one [against South Africa] it will be happy days really."

Parkes is one of 10 Scarlets in the Wales team - a record for the region and the best representation from one region since since 13 Ospreys started against England 10 years ago this week.