2018 U20 Six Nations: Tommy Reffell leads Wales against Scotland

Jason Strange coached Wales Under-20 to the 2016 Grand Slam

2018 U20 Six Nations: Wales v Scotland Venue: Stadiwm Zip World, Colwyn Bay Date: 2 February Kick-off: 20:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Tommy Reffell captains Wales Under-20 as they begin their Six Nations campaign against Scotland on Friday, 2 February in Colwyn Bay.

The Leicester flanker is one of eight players in coach Jason Strange's starting XV making their debuts at this level after stepping up from the U18s.

"We've got a lot of promising youngsters in there, many of them still eligible for the U18s," said Strange.

"We saw what a lot of these new boys are capable of... last year."

Newcomer Sam Wainwright starts for Wales U20 at his home ground of the Stadiwm Zip World, with the RGC tighthead having impressed in the Principality Premiership this season.

Wales U20 will take on Scotland as part of a double-header with the Women's team, who take on Scotland in the earlier 18:00 GMT kick-off.

Wales U20: Cai Evans (Ospreys); Joe Goodchild (Dragons), Corey Baldwin (Scarlets), Callum Carson (Ospreys), Ryan Conbeer (Scarlets); Ben Jones (Cardiff Blues), Harri Morgan (Ospreys); Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues), Iestyn Harris (Cardiff Blues), Sam Wainwright (RGC), Jack Pope (Bridgend), Max Williams (Dragons), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers, capt), Dan Davies (Scarlets), Taine Basham (Dragons).

Replacements: Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Josh Reynolds (Dragons), Rhys Henry (Ospreys), Morgan Jones (Scarlets), Morgan Morris (Ospreys), Dan Babos (Dragons), Ben Thomas (Cardiff Blues), Tommy Rogers (Scarlets).