Six Nations: France v Ireland (Sat)

Jacques Brunel is taking charge of his first match as France head coach

2018 Six Nations Venue: Stade de France Date: Saturday, 3 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app from 16:15 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Team news & line-ups

Bordeaux's 19-year-old Matthieu Jalibert will become the youngest fly-half to start a Five or Six Nations game for France on Saturday.

Jalibert and full-back Geoffrey Palis are among six uncapped players in the matchday squad for Jacques Brunel's first game in charge.

Leinster second row James Ryan makes his Six Nations bow for Ireland, along with Jacob Stockdale and Bundee Aki.

Cian Healy is preferred to Jack McGrath in the front row.

Josh van der Flier starts at open-side flanker.

France: Palis; Thomas, Lamerat, Chavancy, Vakatawa; Jalibert, Machenaud; Poirot, Guirado (capt), Slimani, Iturria, Vahaamahina, Lauret, Gourdon.

Replacements: Pelissie, Priso, Gomes Sa, Gabrillagues, Tauleigne, Dupont, Belleau, Fall.

Ireland: Kearney; Earls, Henshaw, Aki, Stockdale; Sexton, Murray; Healy, Best (capt), Furlong; Henderson, James Ryan; O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Stander.

Replacements: Cronin, J McGrath, John Ryan, Toner, Leavy, L McGrath, Carbery, McFadden.

Commentator's notes

Eddie Butler: "It will be interesting to see how the number 10s walk off the pitch.

"The French love to beat Johnny Sexton up, working on the principle that if you take out the main man the rest are not quite so formidable.

"Directly opposite Sexton will be the 19-year-old prodigy Matthieu Jalibert - sublimely gifted but with no experience of rugby at this level. He must survive and then manage the game, each a mighty challenge in its own right.

"Sexton has help in the management department, in the form of Conor Murray. A little protection from his half-back partner will help no end.

"If Sexton stays relatively untouched, Ireland should ease away. Jalibert is destined for a golden future, but this is a debut in winter and he may have to wait for warmer days in spring to make France purr."

View from both camps

France head coach Jacques Brunel: "We are facing a side that is full of confidence, having come out of 2017 with a lot of quality performances.

"We are not favourites but we hope that in these two weeks we will have constructed a spirit or state of mind which will permit us to compete well.

"I am very happy that people either think we are not very good, even dreadful or just rank bad, and regarded as the fifth country in the tournament. That suits me very well."

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt on France targeting Johnny Sexton: "It hasn't been part of the game in the teams I've seen Jacques coach in the past. So I'd hope that it's not.

"I think the officials are trying really hard to protect all 30 people on the pitch.

"I think it's been ramped up since we were involved two years ago. It's not the same referee this time.

"We hope with the referee we've got that it won't even enter into the fray."

Match facts

Head-to-head

France have won just once in seven meetings with Ireland (D2, L4).

Ireland have won only three of 32 games in France in the Five/Six Nations since 1954.

France

France are without a win in six games.

Les Bleus have lost five of their past eight matches in the Six Nations, although they finished last year's tournament with victories over Italy and Wales.

They have lost three of their past eight home fixtures in the championship - as many defeats as they had in the previous 22.

Ireland

Ireland are on a seven-game winning streak and have registered 10 wins in 12 matches.

They have scored 32 tries during those seven victories.

However, they have lost seven of their past 12 away fixtures, with four of their five wins coming against Japan (twice), USA and Italy.

Match officials

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)

Touch judges: Wayne Barnes (England) & Paul Williams (New Zealand)

TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)