Les Kiss: Ulster director of rugby departs jog after team's recent poor run

Kiss' final match in charge against Wasps on 21 January saw Ulster exiting from the Champions cup

Ulster's director of rugby Les Kiss has left the Irish province by mutual consent following the team's poor run of results.

The ex-Ireland assistant coach's final game in charge on 21 January saw Ulster exit from the European Champions Cup after a heavy defeat by Wasps.

An Ulster statement confirmed Kiss's departure and said head coach Jono Gibbes would take charge of the team.

Australian Kiss, 53, assumed control in November 2015.

That followed a short interim stint in the post the previous season following the sacking of Mark Anscombe in the summer of 2014.

In his first two years in charge, Kiss' side reached the Pro12 semi-finals but last season they failed to make the play-offs.

European success has also proved elusive during Kiss' three-year reign with Ulster missing out on the knockout stages in all of his seasons in charge.

Les Kiss (right) opted to bring in Jono Gibbes as head coach for this season

Kiss' backroom changes for this season

After last season's disappointing campaign, Kiss opted to change the backroom team he had inherited as head coach Neil Doak and Allen Clarke departed with Jono Gibbes and former Wales international Dwayne Peel drafted in.

However after a promising opening to the season as Ulster won their first four Pro14 games, the Irish province have since managed only four victories in nine games in the new-format competition.

The Irish province also suffered Pro14 derby hammerings by Connacht and Leinster over the Christmas period.

Two additional play-off spots are available this season with two quarter-finals also taking place but Ulster are facing a major battle to hold on to third spot in Conference B with Scarlets and Leinster out of sight at the top of the table.

Champions Cup wins home and away over Harlequins in early December appeared to have lifted the pressure on Kiss as they put themselves back in the frame for a European quarter-final spot.

However, a humiliating 44-16 Pro14 defeat by Connacht followed on 23 December and while they fought back from 17-0 down to beat 14-man Munster on New Year's Day, Kiss' side were hammered 38-7 by Leinster five days later.

Ulster regrouped to keep their Champions Cup hopes alive by beating La Rochelle on 13 January but an insipid display in Coventry a week later as they lost 26-7 against Wasps saw them crash out of Europe.