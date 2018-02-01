George North: Northampton will not be told by Wales how long to play winger

George North has started just one game since injuring his knee on 15 October

Northampton interim boss Alan Gaffney says Wales boss Warren Gatland cannot dictate how much game time the club gives winger George North.

Wales have sent North back to Saints as he recovers from a knee injury.

He will miss the Six Nations opener against Scotland, instead playing in an Anglo-Welsh Cup tie against Harlequins.

"Warren may say 'play him for 50', but if George is selected in the team George will be available for the 80 as far as I'm concerned," said Gaffney.

"That's what you've got to do, we can't just play him for 50 because Warren wants that to happen.

"If George is available he's got to be able to play 80 minutes," Gaffney told BBC Radio Northampton.

However, with North leaving Franklins Gardens at the end of the season, Gaffney says he has to give the next generation of players a chance to show what they can do in first team matches.

Tom Collins came in for North last week as they won 24-20 at Saracens in the Anglo-Welsh Cup after the Welshman was removed from the side as a precaution.

"There's no doubt we've got to develop these younger players," added Gaffney.

"We've got to fast track these boys if they're good enough, we can't leave them there if they're 19 or 20 years of age, we've got to bring them through."

In North's absence for Wales, Worcester winger Josh Adams is set to make his international debut in their Six Nations opener against Scotland on Saturday.