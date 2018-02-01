Six Nations 2018: Matthieu Jalibert to make France debut v Ireland
2018 Six Nations: France v Ireland
Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: 3 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Teenage fly-half Matthieu Jalibert will make his debut for France in the Six Nations against Ireland on Saturday.
The 19-year-old has been handed his first cap by Jacques Brunel, who has replaced Guy Noves as France boss and coached Jalibert at Bordeaux-Begles before taking charge of Les Bleus.
He will partner Maxime Machenaud in the half-backs in a side captained by Guilhem Guirado.
There is a second new cap in the shape of Castres full-back Geoffrey Palis.
France team to face Ireland: Palis; Thomas, Lamerat, Chavancy, Vakatawa; Jalibert, Machenaud; Poirot, Guirado (capt), Slimani, Iturria, Vahaamahina, Lauret, Camara, Gourdon
Replacements: Pelissie, Priso, Gomes Sa, Gabrillagues, Tauleigne, Dupont, Belleau, Fall