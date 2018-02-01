BBC Sport - Six Nations: 'What a way to win!' - Relive all the best tries from 2017
'What a way to win!' - Relive the best tries from Six Nations 2017
- From the section Rugby Union
Watch all the best tries and winning moments from the Six Nations 2017 ahead of the start of the 2018 tournament on Saturday.
READ MORE: How to follow Six Nations coverage across the BBC
Watch live coverage - Wales v Scotland from 13:45 GMT & France v Ireland from 16:15 on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online.
