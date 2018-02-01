BBC Sport - Joe Schmidt doesn't want Johnny Sexton to be targeted off the ball by France
Schmidt hoping Sexton avoids off-the-ball hits
Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt hopes France will not target Johnny Sexton off the ball in their Six Nations opener in Paris.
The Irish fly-half has been singled out by French sides in the past, but Schmidt doesn't expect a similar tactic on Saturday.
"It doesn't need to be part of the game," said Schmidt. "Johnny is a really tough competitor and he will take whatever is fairly doled out but when it comes off the ball I don't think it needs to be part of the game."