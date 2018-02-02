Six Nations 2018: Ben Te'o starts for England against Italy

Ben Te'o last played for England in the Six Nations almost a year ago

Follow the 2018 Six Nations live on the BBC Dates: 3 February-17 March Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Listen on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport website and app. Live text coverage on BBC Sport website and app.

Centre Ben Te'o has been preferred to Jonathan Joseph for England's Six Nations opener against Italy in Rome on Sunday.

Te'o has been out since mid-October with an ankle injury and last played for England almost a year ago.

Sam Simmonds starts at number eight, alongside Courtney Lawes and Chris Robshaw in the back row.

"We are ready to go hunting against Italy," said England head coach Eddie Jones.

Te'o had been expected to miss the start of the Championship because of his ankle problem, but has made a surprise return to fitness following rehabilitation in Australia.

He will partner Owen Farrell in the midfield, with Ben Youngs and George Ford at half-back and Jonny May, Anthony Watson and Mike Brown in the back three.

Brown has recovered from an eye complaint, while Jack Nowell is on the bench after recovering from his own ankle injury.

Nowell's Exeter team-mate Alec Hepburn is set to make his England debut from the bench.

"Our preparation over the last two weeks has been excellent and the players feel refreshed," Jones added.

"We know we need to get our set piece right, be defensively strong and play with aggression and plenty of energy."

England team to face Italy:

Brown; Watson, Te'o, Farrell, May; Ford, Youngs; Vunipola, Hartley, Cole, Launchbury, Itoje, Lawes, Robshaw, Simmonds.