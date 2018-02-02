Six Nations: Wales v Scotland (Sat)

Worcester Warriors wing and Premiership top try scorer Josh Adams will make his Wales debut in Cardiff

2018 Six Nations Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Saturday, 3 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app from 13:15 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Team news & line-ups

Winger Josh Adams makes his Wales debut in a side containing a record 10 Scarlets players.

Second-row Cory Hill makes his first Six Nations start, while Ross Moriarty returns at number eight after a lengthy back injury.

Scotland hand centre Chris Harris a first start, with Ali Price preferred to Greig Laidlaw at scrum-half.

Gordon Reid, Stuart McInally and Jon Welsh form the front row, with five props and three hookers out injured.

Wales: Halfpenny; Adams, Williams, Parkes, S Evans; Patchell, G Davies; R Evans, Owens, Lee, Hill, AW Jones (captain), Shingler, Navidi, Moriarty.

Replacements: Dee, W Jones, Francis, B Davies, Tipuric, A Davies, Anscombe, Watkin.

Scotland: Hogg; Seymour, Harris, H Jones, McGuigan; Russell, Price; Reid, McInally, Welsh, Toolis, Gray, Barclay (captain), Watson, du Preez.

Replacements: Lawson, Bhatti, McCallum, Gilchrist, Wilson, Laidlaw, Horne, Maitland.

View from both camps

Wales attack coach Rob Howley: "Under Gregor Townsend, they [Scotland] are playing great rugby - they've done particularly well in the autumn.

"They've beaten us last year and they're favourites coming to Cardiff and we'll look forward to that."

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: "The role of a coach in any team is to create a feeling of optimism. You want your players to believe that what they have done - whether it is in previous games or in training - puts them in a good position to win on the weekend.

"We can certainly refer to victories, performances and the way we train to create that optimism going into this Six Nations.

"We are well aware this tournament is going to be very difficult. It is the best rugby tournament in the world on a yearly basis. We will have to play even better than in November if we are going to win."

Match facts

Head-to-head

Wales are on a run of eight consecutive home wins against Scotland, scoring on average 3.37 tries per game in that period.

Scotland's last win in Cardiff was a 27-22 victory in April 2002, when Gregor Townsend started at fly-half.

Wales

Their next win will be the 50th under Warren Gatland and their 50th in the Six Nations.

Leigh Halfpenny hasn't scored a try for Wales in 34 Tests, since February 2013.

Scotland

They have never won an opening Six Nations fixture away from home, losing all nine.

Scotland's heaviest Six Nations defeat came in Cardiff in 2014, losing 51-3 after Stuart Hogg was sent off in the first half.

Scotland scored 41 tries in 2017 - four more than England and 24 more than Wales.

Match officials

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Touch judges: Romain Poite (France) & Matthew Carley (England)

TMO: David Grashoff (England)