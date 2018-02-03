BBC Sport - Six Nations: Cats, Coffee & Ed Sheeran - Get to know the captains and coaches

Cats, Coffee & Ed Sheeran: The 'important' Six Nations questions

Before the start of the 2018 Six Nations tournament, BBC Sport asked the coaches and captains some 'important' life questions.

READ MORE: How to follow Six Nations coverage across the BBC

Watch live coverage of Wales v Scotland from 13:45 GMT & France v Ireland from 16:15 GMT on BBC On and listen to radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online.

Top Stories