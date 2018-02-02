BBC Sport - Former Irish international Jeremy Davidson praises French fly-half Matthieu Jalibert
'He has no fear' - Davidson on France's new teenage star
- From the section Irish Rugby
Jeremy Davidson says new French fly-half Matthieu Jalibert is destined for great things.
The 19-year-old will make his debut in the Six Nations opener against Ireland on Saturday.
Former Ulster and Ireland forward Davidson, who now coaches Jalibert in Bordeaux, believes the teenager will not be intimidated by his sudden introduction to Test rugby.