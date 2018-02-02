Anglo-Welsh Cup: Wales centre Tyler Morgan scores for Dragons as Welsh bow out

Tyler Morgan shows determination under pressure

Wales centre Tyler Morgan scored the winning try for Dragons on his return from injury against Worcester Warriors as the four Welsh teams bowed out of the 2017-18 Anglo-Welsh Cup.

Dragons won 33-17 in Ebbw Vale as the pool stage closed for the Welsh teams.

Scarlets were hammered 45-18 in Llanelli while Ospreys were beaten 32-17 at home by Bath.

Wales Six Nations squad lock Seb Davies scored as Cardiff Blues lost 42-21 to London Irish in the Welsh capital.

Morgan came off the bench after recovering from an ankle injury suffered in October, 2017 on the eve of the 2018 Six Nations.