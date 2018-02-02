2018 U20s Six Nations: Wales beat Scotland 36-3 in opener

Media playback is not supported on this device U20s Six Nations highlights: Wales 36-3 Scotland

Under-20s Six Nations Wales (19) 36 Tries: H Morgan, Goodchild, Baldwin 2, Basham Cons: C Evans 4 Pen: C Evans Scotland (3) 3 Pen: Dewhirst

Wales Under-20s produced a clinical display to open their Six Nations campaign with a bonus-point win over Scotland in Colwyn Bay.

The hosts scored three good tries in the first half, scrum-half Harri Morgan grabbing the first after two minutes.

Wing Joe Goodchild and centre Corey Baldwin added further scores, full-back Paddy Dewhirst landing a toothless Scotland's only points with a penalty.

Flanker Dan Davies and Baldwin, with his second, crossed for late tries.

The first brought the hosts a bonus point, and full-back Cai Evans kicked four conversions in an accomplished display.

Former Wales captain and wing Ieuan Evans hugs his son Cai at Colwyn Bay. The U20s full-back kicked four conversions and a penalty in Wales' win against Scotland

Wales' suffocating defence ensured they were rarely stretched at Stadiwm Zip World (formerly Parc Eirias).

The match started with a bang as Callum Carson's neat step and offload sent 17-year-old Morgan over.

Scotland won plenty of possession, but were let down by a malfunctioning line-out, costing them several try-scoring opportunities after kicking penalties to the corner.

Dewhurst got them on the board after 20 minutes but Goodchild promptly went over in the right corner from Ben Jones' cut-out pass.

Baldwin then profited from a fortuitous bounce to race away after Jones' delicate chip over the onrushing defence.

Goodchild had a second try ruled out for a hand in touch before the interval, and Max Williams butchered another chance before the hour when the lock held onto the ball too long.

Wing Ryan Conbeer's strong run created Wales' second try for Joe Goodchild

But Evans' sweetly-struck long-range penalty put the outcome beyond doubt and Wales will travel to face their English counterparts at Gloucester on Friday, 9 February in good heart.

"England always pose a tough challenge but that is nothing we can't stand up to," said prop Rhys Carre, who was named man-of-the-match. "We are looking forward to it."

England beat Italy 27-15 away in their opener while France beat Ireland 34-24.

Wales U20: Cai Evans (Ospreys); Joe Goodchild (Dragons), Corey Baldwin (Scarlets), Callum Carson (Ospreys), Ryan Conbeer (Scarlets); Ben Jones (Cardiff Blues), Harri Morgan (Ospreys); Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues), Iestyn Harris (Cardiff Blues), Sam Wainwright (RGC), Jack Pope (Bridgend), Max Williams (Dragons), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers, capt), Dan Davies (Scarlets), Taine Basham (Dragons).

Replacements: Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Josh Reynolds (Dragons), Rhys Henry (Ospreys), Morgan Jones (Scarlets), Morgan Morris (Ospreys), Dan Babos (Dragons), Ben Thomas (Cardiff Blues), Tommy Rogers (Scarlets).

Scotland U20: Paddy Dewhirst (Ayr); Sam Yawayawa (Glasgow Hawks), Mark New (Glasgow Hawks), Stafford McDowell (Ayr), Kyle Rowe (Glasgow Hawks); Callum McLelland (Edinburgh Rugby), Kaleem Barreto (Marr), Shaun Gunn (Edinburgh Accies), Robbie Smith (Ayr, capt), Finlay Richardson (Edinburgh Accies), Ewan Johnson (Racing 92), Jamie Hodgson (Watsonians), Archie Erskine (Boroughmuir), Guy Graham (Hawick), Devante Onojaife (Northampton Saints).

Replacements: Bradley Clements (Ealing), Nathan McBeth (Lions), Murphy Walker (Strathallan School), Harry Butler (Hartpury), Rory Darge (Melrose), Charlie Chapman (Gloucester), 22. Ross Thompson (Glasgow Hawks), Rory McMichael (Glasgow Hawks).