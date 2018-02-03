BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Could bonus point prove crucial for Wales?

Should Wales' fourth try have been ruled out?

Injured Welsh flanker Sam Warburton, part of the BBC's punditry team in Cardiff, says he "can't defend" Wales' fourth try in the 34-7 Six Nations win over Scotland.

TV replays show Hadleigh Parkes' pass to try-scorer Steff Evans was forward.

Could the resulting bonus point prove crucial in the tournament?

WATCH MORE: Highlights: Wales 34-7 Scotland

Available to UK users only.

