Wales Rugby: Uruguay to face Wales at 2019 World Cup
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Uruguay will be among Wales's opponents for a second successive Rugby World Cup after qualifying from the Americas Group.
Los Teros beat Canada 32-31 in their second leg of their play-off in Montevideo, for a ten-point aggregate margin over Kingsley Jones's side.
Wales won their previous encounter 54-9 in Cardiff, with Cory Allen running in a try hat-trick.
Australia, Georgia and Fiji will make up their 2019 group in Japan.
Canada will have a final attempt at qualifying for the next tournament when they go into a four-country repechage event in November.
Their Ospreys wing Jeff Hassler faces an injury lay-off after suffering a broken cheekbone in the first leg in Vancouver.