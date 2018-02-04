Thomas Waldrom: Exeter Chiefs forward to leave at end of the season

Thomas Waldrom won four caps for England

Exeter Chiefs number eight Thomas Waldrom is to leave the club at the end of the season to return home to New Zealand.

The 34-year-old former England international joined the Chiefs from Leicester Tigers in 2014.

He has scored 50 tries in 91 games for the Sandy Park side and helped them win their first Premiership title in 2017.

"The Chiefs will always be a big part of my life and I'll definitely come back and visit," he said.

"It's a great place to come and play rugby and I would recommend coming here to anyone who asked.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think the move would go as well as it has, but that's down to the environment here. The coaches, my team-mates, the fans, it's been brilliant and I've loved every minute of it."