Carl Hogg: Worcester Warriors head coach to leave Sixways

Carl Hogg was brought to Sixways from Gloucester by then Warriors director of rugby Dean Ryan in 2013

Worcester Warriors head coach Carl Hogg is to leave Sixways when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 48-year-old former Scotland international flanker is in his fifth full season on the coaching staff.

He was initially brought in from Gloucester as number two to then director of rugby Dean Ryan in 2013.

He took charge when Ryan left in 2016, but returned to his role as head coach when Gary Gold was next to be appointed as Warriors director of rugby in 2017.

Hogg has continued in the same role since December when Gold left to be succeeded by fellow South African, 67-year-old Alan Solomons.

"With the appointment of Alan Solomons as director of rugby, now is the right time to take up my next challenge in coaching," said Hogg.

"Worcester have experienced some turbulent times since I arrived five seasons ago, but I feel proud to have navigated the club through this difficult and volatile period.

"I am looking forward to focusing on the next stage of my rugby journey."

Worcester, who are second bottom of the Premiership table, travel to champions Exeter on Saturday.