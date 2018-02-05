Six Nations 2018: Wales lock Hill being assessed as North and Williams train

Cory Hill has made 11 appearances for Wales

2018 Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Date: 10 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Listen on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport website and app. Live text coverage on BBC Sport website and app.

Wales are assessing the fitness of second row Cory Hill ahead of their Six Nations match with England at Twickenham on 10 February.

But British and Irish Lions backs Liam Williams and George North trained on Monday after missing the Scotland game.

Hill had a head injury assessment during the 34-7 opening round against the Scots on Saturday.

North played for Northampton at the weekend while Williams was resting an abdominal injury.

The 25-year-old wing has been recovering from knee injuries which had seen his appearances for Saints severely limited.

Friday's 36-10 win against Harlequins in the Anglo-Welsh Cup was North's first 80 minutes of rugby since October 2017, having missed the whole of the autumn international series.

Williams has not played since Saracens' draw with Ospreys in the European Champions Cup in January, with Wales coach Warren Gatland warning he might require surgery if the injury did not respond to rehabilitation.

Gatland names his team to face England at midday on Tuesday, 6 February.

Dragons lock Hill, 25, was described by the New Zealander as one of the most-improved players in Wales and showed up prominently against the Scots.

His quick pass under pressure played a big part in Leigh Halfpenny's first-half try in Cardiff.

Gatland has a ready-made replacement for Hill in the shape of Ospreys' Bradley Davies, who came on in the second half against Scotland.

The return to fitness of North and Williams, however, poses a selection dilemma for Gatland.

Halfpenny's personal best tally of 24 points - including two tries after a five year wait to cross the whitewash - suggest his position is unassailable.

Williams was selected at full-back by Gatland ahead of Halfpenny for the Lions Tests in New Zealand in 2017, but will need the former Toulon player's goal-kicking alone makes him indispensible.

He was also described as the best defensive full-back in the world by Gatland after the win against Scotland.

Williams or North could both feature on the wing, however, with Josh Adams the player most likely to make way if that happens with Steff Evans scoring a try against Scotland.