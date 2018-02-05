Max Crumpton: Harlequins sign Bristol hooker on deal until 2020

Max Crumpton is a former England Under-20 international

Premiership side Harlequins have signed Bristol hooker Max Crumpton with immediate effect on a contract running until the summer of 2020.

Crumpton joined Quins on loan from Saracens during the 2013-14 season, but did not make a first-team appearance.

The 24-year-old moved to Bristol in the summer of 2014 and went on to feature in 51 games for the Championship side.

"I was hugely impressed with Max in the time he was at the club on loan," director of rugby John Kingston said.

"He is a dynamic young English hooker who has a great future ahead of him and once again has the drive and determination to reach the very top."