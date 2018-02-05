Cardiff Blues ponder moving from Arms Park

Cardiff Blues say they are considering moving from their Arms Park home.

The Welsh rugby region says a failure to negotiate a new lease beyond 2022 with landlords Cardiff Athletic Club (CAC) is behind the decision.

Blues' statement said: "The board are in agreement that they must future proof Cardiff Blues by exploring alternative options away from Cardiff Arms Park.

"There are a number of exciting opportunities available."

Blues had put forward plans to give the stadium a multi-million pound facelift but that plan was rejected by CAC in early 2017.

In October of that year CAC said they were willing to discuss a new lease "to secure the future" of rugby at the ground.

Cardiff RFC, who play in the second-tier Welsh Premiership, also call the Arms Park home.

