David Seymour: Sale Sharks flanker retires after nine years with the club

David Seymour made his debut for Sale Sharks in September 2009

Sale Sharks flanker David Seymour has retired from rugby union, ending a 15-year career in the sport.

The 33-year-old joined Sale from Saracens in 2009 and went on to make 196 appearances for the Sharks.

Seymour, who was appointed as club captain in 2012, scored 19 tries during his time with the Premiership club.

"He has led by example, putting his body on the line week in, week out and he has been an absolute credit to the club," boss Steve Diamond said.

Formerly an England Under-21 international, Seymour helped England to a silver medal in rugby sevens at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne.

After making five appearances for Sale this season, Seymour will now concentrate on business interests outside of rugby union but will remain with the side in an ambassadorial role.

"David has been an absolutely magnificent servant for the club," Diamond continued.

"We are delighted that David will retain his close links with the club by becoming an official ambassador and everyone here at Sale Sharks wishes him all the best with his future career."