Luke Baldwin: Worcester Warriors scrum-half signs new three-year contract

Luke Baldwin played a part in Worcester's 31-21 Anglo-Welsh Cup win over Exeter a fortnight ago

Worcester Warriors scrum-half Luke Baldwin has signed a new three-year contract with the Premiership club.

The 27-year-old has been limited by injuries to 32 first-team appearances since signing from Bristol in 2015.

But he has been given an opportunity to establish himself as back-up to first-choice number nine Francois Hougaard.

"I'm thrilled to have the security, but I haven't signed a three-year deal on the basis of not playing for the next three years," he told BBC Sport.

"If your job title is professional rugby player, you want to be playing.

"There is fierce competition in the half-backs. Franny is leading the way but it is up to the rest of us to nip at his heels and provide genuine fierce competition for his shirt."

Worcester are 11th in the Premiership, nine points clear of bottom side London Irish with nine league games remaining.

"The club have struggled a wee bit this year and I haven't had a very good season. I got a torn bicep injury and other guys have taken their opportunity," Baldwin added.

"But I've waited patiently and I now have a chance for an opening with injuries in the squad. Jonny Arr, before his head stuff, was playing well. Similarly, Michael Dowsett was playing well before his hand injury.

"It's good to have the faith from the club that they see my future here. The longevity will give me the time to go where I and the club want to get to. And, in terms of the guys starting to sign on again, it shows that everyone at the club is going in a certain direction."

Meanwhile, lock forward Will Spencer is back in full training and looks like being fit for Saturday's trip to Premiership champions Exeter.