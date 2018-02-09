Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Worcester Warriors

Exeter prop Marcus Street has been capped by England Under-20s

Aviva Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 10 February Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Exeter give a Premiership debut to Argentina wing Santiago Cordero, one of three players to keep their place from last weekend's Anglo-Welsh Cup win.

Luke Cowan-Dickie and Don Armand are recalled, while Marcus Street is in a top-flight squad for the first time.

Worcester make four changes from their last Premiership game, with prop Nick Schonert (ankle) starting after injury.

Dean Hammond replaces Josh Adams, who is on Six Nations duty, while Jamie Shillcock and Alafoti Faosiliva start.

Exeter are without their four England players, winger Jack Nowell, back-row forward Sam Simmonds and props Harry Williams and Alec Hepburn, as well as Wales prop Tomas Francis.

On top of England centre Ben Te'o, who has been absent from club duty since October, Worcester are missing Wales international winger Adams and Scotland lock David Denton.

Match stats

Both sides are coming off the back of league defeats in the last round of Premiership games a month ago, prior to the four-week cup competition break.

Worcester stayed in 11th, still nine points clear of bottom club London Irish, after being beaten 46-25 at home by Bath, while Premiership champions Exeter suffered only their third league defeat of the season in losing 28-20 at Newcastle.

Exeter have won all the nine previous Premiership meetings between the two sides, most recently 41-10 at Sixways in September.

Worcester's 31-21 Anglo-Welsh Cup group game win over a weakened Exeter was their first against the Chiefs in well over a decade. Prior to that, their most recent win was at the old County Ground in Division One in March 2004.

Exeter: Turner; Cordero, Whitten, Hill, Woodburn; Steenson (capt), White; Moon, Cowan-Dickie, Holmes, Lees, Hill, Ewers, Armand, Waldrom.

Replacements: Malton, Low, Street, Salmon, Kvesic, Chudley, J Simmonds, Devoto.

Worcester: Pennell; Heem, Willison, Mills, Hammond; Shillcock, Hougaard; Waller, Singleton, Schonert, O'Callaghan (capt), Spencer, Faosiliva, Lewis, Van Velze.

Replacements: Haupt, Bower, Milasinovich, Bresler, Barry, Cox, Baldwin, Howe.