Premiership: Gloucester v Leicester Tigers
- From the section Rugby Union
|Aviva Premiership
|Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 10 February Kick-off: 14:30 GMT
|Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website
Leicester include fit-again England centre Manu Tuilagi, as well as full-back Telusa Veainuin in their backline.
Under-pressure Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor names hooker Tom Youngs as captain, with Greg Bateman and Logovi'i Mulipola completing the front row.
Gloucester welcome back captain Willi Heinz, the scrum-half returning after missing four games with a calf injury.
But winger Charlie Sharples remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Gloucester: Woodward; Marshall, Trinder, Twelvetrees, Thorley; Burns, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Hanson, Afoa, Savage, Galarza, Polledri, Ludlow, Ackermann.
Replacements: Matu'u, Orr, Balmain, Slater, Clarke, Vellacott, Atkinson, Scott.
Leicester: Veainu; Malouf, Tuilagi, Toomua, Thompstone; Ford, Harrison; Bateman, Youngs (capt), Mulipola, Fitzgerald, Kitchener, Williams, O'Connor, Kalamafoni.
Replacements: Polota-Nau, Traynor, Cilliers, Wells, Hamilton, Simmons, Owen, Tait.