Premiership: London Irish v Sale Sharks

Theo Brophy Clews has started the past four matches for London Irish at fly-half

Aviva Premiership Venue: Madejski Stadium Date: Saturday, 10 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Theo Brophy Clews starts at fly-half for London Irish, who make two changes for the visit of Sale.

Mike Coman is one absentee from 2 February's Anglo-Welsh Cup win against Cardiff and is set to miss at least a month following hamstring surgery.

Sale welcome Mark Jennings back among their replacements, but former Irish backs James O'Connor and Marland Yarde miss out with injuries.

Winger Denny Solomona is absent having been on England training duty.

London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"The guys are really looking forward to the game, there's an opportunity to climb the table and put things back on track.

"It's something that everyone in the club is doing all they can to ensure we can get the wins on the pitch.

"Steve Diamond drills his sides really well, there's huge attacking depth in their game and they've always got a good set piece.

"We're going to have our work cut out for us and it's a challenge we're looking forward to immensely."

Match stats

London Irish have won their past four matches in all competitions, two in the European Challenge Cup and two in the Anglo-Welsh Cup, however in the Premiership their only victory this season came on the opening round against Harlequins at Twickenham.

Sale have lost only once in the past five Premiership rounds: 16-20 at Gloucester in round 12. The Sharks only victory on the road in the Premiership since October 2016 was 18-14 at Worcester on 1 December.

Sale have won their past three matches against London Irish since the Exiles' 25-23 victory at Madejski Stadium in April 2015.

London Irish: Marshall; Cokanasiga, Fowlie, McLean, Lewington; Brophy Clews, Van Zyl; Franks, Paice, Hoskins, Van der Merwe (capt), Paulo, Botha, Northcote-Green, Treviranus.

Replacements: Fainga'a, Elrington, Du Plessis, De Chaves, Cowan, Steele, Bell, Tikoirotuma.

Sale: Haley; Odogwu, Addison, James, Charnley; James, De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Evans, Beaumont, Ross (capt), B Curry, Strauss.

Replacements: Jones, Flynn, Aulika, Nott, Ioane, Nield, Cliff, Jennings.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys