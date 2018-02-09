Premiership: Harlequins v Wasps

Tight-head Kyle Sinckler is fit again for Harlequins

Aviva Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Sunday, 11 February Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Prop Kyle Sinckler has recovered from the injury that forced him to leave England's training camp and will play for Harlequins against Wasps.

Quins make nine changes from Saturday's defeat by Northampton, with Dave Ward captaining in James Horwill's absence.

Winger Josh Bassett starts for Wasps after scoring twice in the 50-28 win over Leicester in the Anglo-Welsh cup.

Jimmy Gopperth, Matt Mullan, Gaby Lovobalavu and Nathan Hughes all return from injury to make the bench.

Both sides suffered defeats in the last round of Premiership games a month ago, prior to the four-week cup competition break.

Wasps remain third, despite their heavy five-tries-to-two 38-15 home defeat by European champions Saracens, while Harlequins dropped to ninth as a result of their narrow 30-29 loss with 14 men at Sale.

Match stats

Harlequins ended a near two-year winning home run when they beat Wasps 24-21 at the Ricoh Arena in September.

Prior to that, Dai Young's side had knocked up 20 consecutive home Premiership victories.

Harlequins: R Chisholm; Alofa, Marchant, Roberts, Vissier; Smith, Lewis; Boyce, Ward (c), Sinckler, Glynn, Matthews, J Chisholm, Wallace, Luamanu.

Replacements: Gray, Lambert, Collier, South, White, Kitto, Prior, Morris.

Wasps: Le Roux; Wade, De Jongh, Eastmond, Bassett; Cipriani, Robson; McIntyre, Cruse, Cooper-Woolley, Gaskell (c), Myall, Willis, Young, Thompson.

Replacements: Taylor, Mullan, Moore, Hughes, Johnson, Simpson, Gopperth, Lovobalavu.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (Eng).