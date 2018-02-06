Six Nations: Scots 'embarrassed' by Wales defeat, says Peter Horne

Scotland centre Peter Horne says the players "can't be that bad again" in the Six Nations

Scotland centre Peter Horne says the players are "embarrassed" by their display in the 34-7 defeat by Wales.

Horne, Scotland's only try scorer in the opening Six Nations game, says the squad had an "honesty" session in the aftermath of the game in Cardiff.

"We got beat up. We're determined to put things right," Horne said, as Scotland prepare for their next game against France on Sunday.

"I can't think we can be that bad again in the tournament."

