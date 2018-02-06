BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: 'We'll have to go up a level' for England, says Wales hooker Ken Owens
Hooker Ken Owens has no illusions of the task facing Wales against England at Twickenham in the Six Nations Championship.
"We're definitely going to have to go up a level," he tells BBC Wales Sport's Nick Webb.
England have not lost at home under current coach Eddie Jones, while Wales have an unchanged team after their impressive 34-7 win against Scotland.