BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: The Quote Quiz - Warren Gatland or Eddie Jones?
'He said what?!' The Quote Quiz: Gatland or Jones?
- From the section Rugby Union
Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones takes on England captain Dylan Hartley in an off-field battle to guess which of their respective coaches is responsible for a funny quote - ranging from the truth about arrogance, to watching cricket in Barbados.
Listen live to the Six Nations, England v Wales from 16:45 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live and via the BBC Sport website.
Watch live Six Nations, Scotland v France from 14:30 on BBC One.