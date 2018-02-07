Women's Six Nations 2018: Wales recall Snowsill & Harries v England

Media playback is not supported on this device Lake scores decisive Wales try against Scotland

Women's Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Sat, 10 February Kick-off: 12:15 GMT Coverage: Live BBC Five Live Extra commentary, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Experienced Wales duo Elinor Snowsill and Sioned Harries go straight from a Sevens tournament in Australia to playing in the Women's Six Nations against England on Saturday.

Snowsill and Harries were in the Wales squad at the Super 7s tournament in Brisbane.

Harries is back as coach Rowland Phillips makes three personnel changes after beating Scotland 18-17.

Snowsill replaces Jodie Evans and Natalia John makes way up front.

A 50th Wales cap awaits Sioned Harries against England

Rhiannon Parker takes over at scrum-half from Jade Knight while Harries' return means Siwan Lillicrap moving to lock at John's expense.

Utility back Hannah Jones, who was also in Brisbane, is back in the matchday squad on the bench as tournament favourites England await in London.

Phillips said: "England are a strong and settled team, who have already made a statement with a powerful, impressive win in Italy, but we need to focus on our game and build on a promising performance in Colwyn Bay.

"It's up to us to learn from past experiences and show that we can continue to grow as a team.

"It'll be a step up again for us this weekend at the Stoop. We know that. We're really excited for the challenge and that's been reflected in the way we've trained this week."

Wales: Elinor Snowsill (Dragons); Hannah Bluck (Cardiff Blues), Kerin Lake (Ospreys), Rebecca De Filippo (Dragons), Jess Kavanagh-Williams (RGC); Robyn Wilkins (Ospreys), Rhiannon Parker (Cardiff Blues); Caryl Thomas (Scarlets), Carys Phillips (Ospreys, capt), Amy Evans (Ospreys), Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys), Mel Clay (Ospreys), Alisha Butchers (Scarlets), Beth Lewis (Scarlets), Sioned Harries (Scarlets).

Replacements: Kelsey Jones (Ospreys), Gwenllian Pyrs (RGC), Cerys Hale (Dragons), Natalia John (Ospreys), Nia Elen Davies (Scarlets), Jade Knight (Scarlets), Lleucu George (Scarlets), Hannah Jones (Scarlets).