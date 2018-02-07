Henry Cheeseman: Harlequins centre extends contract

Henry Cheeseman scored his first try for Harlequins against Bath in November 2017

Harlequins back Henry Cheeseman has extended his contract with the Premiership club.

The 22-year-old, who can play at centre or on the wing, has scored two tries in 14 appearances since making his debut against Cardiff Blues in January 2014.

"Henry is a strong and quick player, who has shown himself flexible in his ability to play in many positions," said director of rugby John Kingston.

"I think, at centre, he is now optimising his strengths."

Quins have not disclosed the length of Cheeseman's new deal at the Twickenham Stoop.