James Marshall: London Irish will go all out for wins in survival bid

James Marshall has scored just one Premiership try for London Irish this season

London Irish will look to play "aggressive" rugby in their bid to secure Premiership survival, according to back James Marshall.

Versatile full-back and fly-half Marshall believes the Exiles can narrow a nine-point deficit to Worcester when they face Sale at home on Saturday.

"We're playing to win now, not for losing bonus points or anything like that," Marshall told BBC Sport.

"We'll be looking to kill off teams when we've got that advantage."

Irish have nine Premiership games remaining to try to stave off an immediate drop back to the Championship and have won just once on their return to the top flight.

That victory against Harlequins came on the opening day of the season, but Marshall pointed to restored confidence after four successive wins in Europe and the Anglo-Welsh Cup.

"Winning games is infectious," the 29-year-old New Zealander told BBC Radio Berkshire. "It's something we've needed for a while to get that feeling back.

"Hopefully we take the confidence into the Premiership and you'll see a much more aggressive approach.

"I've felt in recent weeks when we've had the foot on the throat of sides, we've taken the easy three points rather than going for the try.

