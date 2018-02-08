Six Nations 2018: Greig Laidlaw starts as Scotland change six for France

Laidlaw has scored 582 points for Scotland and will win his 60th cap after being recalled against France

Six Nations 2018: Scotland v France Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 11 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra. Live text commentary, report and video highlights on the BBC website and app.

Former Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will make his first Test start in nearly a year after being recalled for Sunday's Six Nations match with France.

The scrum-half, 32, replaces Ali Price, who drops to the bench in one of six changes to the side beaten by Wales.

Centre Peter Horne is preferred to Chris Harris, while Sean Maitland steps in for injured winger Byron McGuigan.

Ryan Wilson, Grant Gilchrist and Simon Berghan replace Cornell du Preez, Ben Toolis and Jon Welsh respectively.

Edinburgh lock Gilchrist is in for Edinburgh team-mate Toolis alongside Jonny Gray in the second row while Du Preez drops out for Glasgow number eight Wilson, who is named as one of two vice-captains, along with Laidlaw.

Prop Berghan returns from suspension and takes over at tight-head from Welsh.

The versatile Horne, who scored Scotland's only try in Cardiff as a replacement, takes the number 12 jersey to allow Huw Jones to revert to outside centre.

Edinburgh full-back Blair Kinghorn could win his first cap from the bench, with Dave Denton also among the replacements as the Worcester loose forward's returns to the Scotland scene for the first time since the summer tour of Japan in 2016.

Second row Richie Gray and centres Alex Dunbar and Duncan Taylor miss out again through injury.

Front-row options are limited by the absences of props Zander Fagerson, WP Nel, Allan Dell and Al Dickinson and hookers Fraser Brown, Ross Ford and George Turner.

Laidlaw, who featured as a second-half replacement against Wales, has only recently returned from a broken leg.

Scotland's third-highest all-time points scorer missed Scotland's summer tour while he toured with the British & Irish Lions.

His last Scotland start came in the Six Nations against France on 12 February last year, when he suffered ankle ligament damage in the first half of a 22-16 loss in Paris.

Scotland team to face France: Hogg, Seymour, Jones, Horne, Maitland, Russell, Laidlaw, Reid, McInally, Berghan, Gilchrist, Gray, Barclay (capt), Watson, Wilson.

Replacements: Lawson, Bhatti, Welsh, Toolis, Denton, Price, Harris, Kinghorn.