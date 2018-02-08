Hardie was suspended from Edinburgh and Scotland duty because of alleged cocaine use

Pro14: Edinburgh v Leinster Venue: Myreside, Edinburgh Date: Friday, 9 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: BBC Alba, BBC Radio Scotland & online

John Hardie returns to the Edinburgh squad for the first time since serving a three-month "gross misconduct" ban.

The Scotland flanker is among the home replacements for the Pro14 visit of Leinster.

Prop Murray McCallum is back for the hosts after making his Scotland debut against Wales last weekend.

Leinster prop Michael Bent will make his 100th club appearance at Myreside, with Will Connors set for a debut at openside flanker.

He joins Josh Murphy and Max Deegan in a youthful back row.

In contrast, there is experience galore in the front row as Bent starts at tighthead, with Peter Dooley at loosehead and captain for the evening Richardt Strauss joining them at hooker.

"He has worked on his game, he's worked on his scrum, and he's improved hugely," said Leinster scrum coach John Fogarty of Bent. "He's very important for us.

"We've seen him over the years play both sides of the scrum, so he's shown himself to be versatile. He's adapted to different coaches that have come in.

"Credit to Michael. I'm delighted for him and his family that he's reached 100 caps."

Leinster, second in Conference B with 11 successes from 13 outings, were 21-13 winners when the teams met in Dublin in September.

Edinburgh are 14 points behind the visitors, with games against Ulster (A), Dragons (A) and Munster (H) to follow.

"This block of four games is going to be crucial for us," said head coach Richard Cockerill. "We've got to knock some big teams over.

"It will be a test for us mentally, as we're missing a few senior guys with the national team, but we've played pretty well across the squad this year.

"Leinster present a huge challenge, because as they've shown throughout the season, they're one of the best teams in the Pro14. But, we've worked hard again this week and are going into the game with a positive mindset around how we're going to play."

Edinburgh: Fife, Graham, Bennett, Dean, Van der Merwe, Van der Walt, Fowles, Lay, Fenton, McCallum, McKenzie (capt), Carmichael, Crosbie, Ritchie, Mata.

Replacements: Cochrane, Sutherland, Shields, Bradbury, Hardie, Hidalgo-Clyne, Rasolea, Bryce.

Leinster: D Kearney, McFadden, O'Loughlin, Reid, Daly, Byrne, Gibson-Park, Dooley, Strauss (capt), Bent, Molony, Fardy, Murphy, Connors, Deegan.

Replacements: B Byrne E Byrne, Heffernan M Kearney, Timmins, McGrath, Frawley, A Byrne.